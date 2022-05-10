Musk says he's 'aligned' with EU approach to digital rules

“I agree with everything you said, really,” Musk said. “I think we’re very much of the same mind and, you know, I think anything that my companies can do that can be beneficial to Europe, we want to do that.”

The attempted Twitter acquisition by Musk, a billionaire and self-described free speech absolutist, had raised concerns that he would take a hands-off approach to content moderation.

Breton told AP he explained to Musk that the new law means “we need also to have more moderators, and in the language where we operate. So he fully understood."

The pair agreed on the importance of being able to inspect algorithms that determine what social media users are being shown, Breton said.

The Digital Services Act requires more transparency for algorithms, and Musk has called for opening them up to public inspection.

Another topic of discussion was President Donald Trump's ban from Twitter for inciting violence at the U.S. Capitol insurrection, which Musk has reportedly opposed.

Breton said he told Musk the EU law includes provisions to maintain the rights of users, such as giving them the right to appeal bans.

___

See all of AP's tech coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/technology.