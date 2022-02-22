Musk, lawyer escalate word fight with securities regulators

“It has become clearer and clearer that the commission is out to retaliate against my clients for exercising their First Amendment rights,” Spiro wrote.

Tuesday morning, Musk tweeted that the allegations are “just peeling back the first layer of the corruption onion. Stay tuned.” No details were given.

The SEC declined comment Tuesday, and messages were left seeking details about the leak allegations from Tesla and Spiro.

The SEC spat goes back to 2018, when Musk and Tesla each agreed to pay $20 million in civil fines over Musk's tweets about having the money to take the company private at $420 per share. The funding was far from secured and the company remains public. The settlement specified governance changes, including Musk's ouster as board chairman, as well as approval of Musk's tweets.

After Spiro filed a letter with the court accusing the SEC of harassing Musk, the SEC responded with a letter saying it was following Nathan's instructions in trying to speak with Musk's lawyers about his posts on Twitter.

In a letter dated Friday, Steven Buchholz of the SEC's San Francisco office wrote that the judge encouraged both sides to confer before raising issues with the court.

He also denied that the agency had issued subpoenas in the Musk Twitter case and denied Spiro's allegation that the SEC is taking too long to distribute a $40 million penalty from Musk and Tesla that is supposed to go to Tesla shareholders.

Spiro sent a letter on Thursday accusing the SEC of harassing Musk with investigations and subpoenas over his Twitter posts.