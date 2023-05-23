Musk gadfly has a new jet to track - the one used by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis

Sweeney, who is a student at the University of Central Florida, tracks a variety of other private jets used by politicians, technology tycoons and celebrities. That list includes former President Donald Trump; Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg; and Taylor Swift and Kim Kardashian.

Like his other tracking accounts, Sweeney's DeSantis tracker appears on a variety of social platforms ranging from Facebook and Instagram to smaller sites such as Telegram, Mastodon, and Nostr. His Musk tracker also uses accounts on BlueSky, a nascent Twitter alternative, and Truth, a Trump-founded social network. Only the Twitter-based trackers feature the 24-hour delay.

Sweeney said DeSantis is “just becoming someone that people want to know about.” The Florida Republican has long given signs of gearing up to run for president in the 2024 election, where he would contend with Trump and several other announced candidates.

The AP reported Tuesday that DeSantis plans to kick off his presidential campaign in a Twitter Spaces chat with Musk on Wednesday, citing two people with knowledge of the decision.