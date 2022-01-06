Music: 2021 was a good year for Wallen, Adele — and vinyl

Drake's "Certified Lover Boy" was 2021's most popular rap album in the U.S., with 1.97 million equivalent album units earned. Masked Wolf's "Astronaut in the Ocean" was the most-consumed rap song of 2021. Bad Bunny's "El Último Tour Del Mundo" was the top Latin album.

And in this digital age — audio on-demand streaming set a single-year high with 988.1 billion streams — there was also a big step into the past: Vinyl sales surpassed CDs as the most-sold physical format for the first time since MRC Data started measuring music sales in 1991.

Vinyl’s share of physical sales accounted for less than 2% in 2011, but finished 2021 with more than half of all physical album sales, totaling a whopping 41.7 million albums.

The data also showed that streaming of new music declined in volume year-over-year, an acceleration of a trend that picked up steam during the first waves of COVID-19 lockdowns, "as music fans turned to old favorites for nostalgia listening," the report said.

___

Mark Kennedy is at http://twitter.com/KennedyTwits