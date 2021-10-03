Murray keeps Cardinals unbeaten with 37-20 rout of Rams

Van Jefferson caught an early TD pass and Robert Woods made a TD grab with 1:14 to play, but Stafford was frequently off in his connections with his receivers. McVay regularly abandoned his running game despite Darrell Henderson's 89 yards — the second-best performance of his career — on just 14 carries against a defense that hasn't stopped the run well this season.

Los Angeles' defense had few answers for Murray, who consistently found open receivers or picked up his own yardage while the Cardinals scored on seven of eight drives after an opening punt.

The Cardinals streaked to a 24-13 halftime lead behind Murray, who struggled to work his magic against the Rams in his first two NFL seasons. He was in fine form early in his SoFi Stadium debut, passing for 186 yards and rushing for 34 more in the first half while the Cards shredded a Los Angeles defense that had allowed fewer than 21 points per game this season.

Arizona scored touchdowns after both of Los Angeles' turnovers in the first half.

Green's long TD catch came after Byron Murphy Jr. picked off Stafford's underthrown pass to DeSean Jackson, and Williams' TD catch resulted from a drive that began with Sony Michel's fumble and included an exceptional first-down scramble by Murray on 3rd and 16.

The Rams had a long TD drive ending in Jefferson's catch, but otherwise struggled or settled for field goals. Stafford went 11 for 21 in the half, hitting NFL receiving leader Cooper Kupp just twice on seven targets. Kupp finished with five catches for 64 yards, while Jefferson had six for 90 yards.

INJURY REPORT

Murphy injured his ribs in the first half, but returned to the game. He has three interceptions in the Cardinals' first four games.

UP NEXT

Cardinals: Host the San Francisco 49ers next Sunday.

Rams: A short week before they visit the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday night.

