Murray has 25 points to lead Hawks past Bucks in Abu Dhabi

Biden pardons thousands for 'simple possession' of marijuana
Nation & World
46 minutes ago
ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Dejounte Murray scored 25 points in his Atlanta debut and the Hawks beat the Milwaukee Bucks 123-113 on Thursday in the NBA’s first game in the United Arab Emirates and the Arabian Gulf.

The teams will play another preseason game on Saturday at Etihad Arena.

Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 19 points. Jevon Carter scored 17 points off Milwaukee's bench.

Murray added nine assists, eight rebounds and two blocked shots. His backcourt partner, Trae Young, added 22 points with three assists. Murray was acquired from the San Antonio Spurs for three first-round picks in the Hawks’ biggest offseason move.

Murray and Young combined to make 13 of 16 free throws, all in the first half.

The game featured the NBA's three Holiday brothers. Aaron Holiday had 16 points and Justin Holiday added nine for the Hawks. Jrue Holiday had 12 points for the Bucks.

De'Andre Hunter had 17 points for Atlanta.

