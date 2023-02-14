Murphy says New Jersey will expand AP Black history classes

Florida's move stirred a debate over the courses.

DeSantis said the course seeks to push an agenda and violates the Stop WOKE Act he signed last year, which prohibits instruction that defines people as necessarily oppressed or privileged based on their race.

Critics say DeSantis is sending a message that Black history doesn't count in Florida.

The College Board, which administers the Advanced Placement program, released course curriculum details this month, which show that topics including Black Lives Matter, slavery reparations and queer life are not part of the course's exam, but are still included as potential research topics, along with "Black conservatism." The board said course revisions were mostly complete before DeSantis objected.

Newark Schools Superintendent Roger Leon embraced the expansion. Six schools in his district will teach the course in the 2023-2024 school year.

“The study of African American History, as a discrete field, is important to gaining a deeper, fuller understanding of United States History," Leon said.

New Jersey's statewide learning standards already required some diversity education in lessons, requirements that were expanded in 2021 under a state law requiring districts to incorporate instruction on diversity and inclusion.

Murphy also targeted DeSantis during his January state of the state address, criticizing his comments that Florida is where "woke goes to die."

As for Murphy's own presidential ambitions, he has said he'll back President Joe Biden if he runs for reelection, leaving open the possibility he could consider running if not.