Murphy leads under-manned Pelicans past Mavericks, 113-111

Naji Marshall scored 15 points in a spot start. CJ McCollum and Devonte Graham each scored 14 points, with McCollum also assisting on 11 baskets. Jonas Valanciunas and Jose Alvarado each scored 13 and Larry Nance Jr. also scored 11 points.

Doncic scored 37 to go with 11 rebounds and seven assists, but his 3-point attempt at the final horn bounce off the front rim.

Spencer Dinwiddie scored 23 points for Dallas and former Pelican Christian Wood scored 23.

Dallas led by as many as six points in the fourth quarter when Wood's 3 made it 97-91. New Orleans responded with a 7-0 run capped by McCollum's step-back jumper from 16 feet to take the lead and the game remained tight from there.

OPENING SALVO

Alvarado had nine of his points in the first 5:43 of the game, helping the Pelicans off to a 40-point first quarter during which they led by as many as 14 points.

Alvarado's transition layup early in the second quarter gave him 13 points in his first 11 minutes on the court — and put the Pelicans in front 47-31.

The Pelicans led by as many as 16 in the second quarter and were up 64-54 after Valanciunas' 7-foot floater with about three minutes remaining in the half. But Dallas went on a 10-0 run to tie it on Doncic's driving floater off the glass.

Nance's dunk made it 66-64 at halftime.

TIP-INS

Mavericks: Tim Hardaway Jr. sat out because of a sore right foot. “We will re-evaluate him tomorrow to see how he feels,” coach Jason Kidd said. ... Doncic made 16 of 30 shots, but missed 11 of his 13 attempts from 3-point range. ... Dallas lost to New Orleans for just the third time in 12 meetings.

Pelicans: Shot 57.9% (44 of 76), including 12 of 27 (44.4%) from 3-point range. ... Combined for 25 assists as a team.

UP NEXT

Mavericks: At Brooklyn on Thursday night.

Pelicans: At Phoenix on Friday night

Credit: Gerald Herbert Credit: Gerald Herbert

