Murphy criticizes YouTube stars for 'Jersey Shore' gathering

He also disputed reports suggesting the group aimed to attract so many people.

“We didn't want to get in trouble,” he said.

Police have said they arrested eight people during the gathering Monday.

Murphy estimated the crowd numbered about 1,000 people and said it took seven or eight police departments to break up.

New Jersey's coronavirus restrictions cap the number of people at an outdoor gathering at 500, and call for social distancing and masks.

Murphy said all the people who showed up should get tested and pointed to recent trends showing increasing COVID-19 positive test results among young people.

State Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli said Wednesday, the positivity rate for 14- to 18-year-olds went from 3% in mid-August to 7% currently. For 19- to 24-year-olds it went from 2.7% to 7.1% over the same period. New Jersey's overall positivity rate was about 2%, Murphy said Wednesday.

The orignal “Jersey Shore” series ran on MTV from 2009 to 2012, following the adventures of a group of 20-somethings as they spent summers in the beach town of Seaside Heights, New Jersey.