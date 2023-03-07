Murder charge for DC officer in death of man asleep in car

The shooting drew criticism of the officers' willingness to use lethal force rather than de-escalating a non-violent situation. D.C. Councilmember Janeese Lewis George drew a parallel between the Gilmore shooting and an incident a week earlier when a man parked a pickup truck in front of the Library of Congress, claiming he had a bomb.

George wrote on Twitter, "Sitting here trying to figure out how law enforcement can successfully deescalate a white domestic terrorist in a truck threatening to blow up the Capitol with a bomb but not a Black man who fell asleep in his car?"

The indictment charges that Jervis violated Gilmore's civil rights by “willfully depriving” him of "his right to be free from the use of excessive force.” The charges carry a maximum penalty of life in prison.

“Law enforcement officers take an oath to serve and protect our communities, and should be held to the highest standards,” said a statement from David Sundberg, assistant director in charge the FBI Washington field office, which conducted the investigation.