Madonna, Bieber kick off MTV VMAs; Olivia Rodrigo 1st winner

“This is the most magical year of my life,” said Rodrigo, a first-time nominee.

Rodrigo, Shawn Mendes, Anitta, Saweetie and Lil Nas X were among the stars strutting down the red carpet with masked fans taking in the fashion parade.

Megan Thee Stallion enters the show as the second-leading nominee with six nominations. BTS, Doja Cat, Drake, Giveon, Lil Nas X and Rodrigo each have five nods.

Bieber and Megan Thee Stallion will compete with Ariana Grande, Doja Cat, Rodrigo and Taylor Swift for artist of the year.

The Foo Fighters will perform and receive the Global Icon Award, an honor handed out for the first time at the VMAs. The award recognizes an artist or band “whose unparalleled career and continued impact and influence has maintained a unique level of global success in music and beyond.”

The prestigious award was previously presented at the annual MTV Europe Music Awards. Past recipients include Queen, Eminem and Whitney Houston.

The rock band – comprised of Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett, Pat Smear and Rami Jaffee – will perform at the first time since 2007.

The show is being simulcast across CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV2, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, Pop, TV Land, VH1 and The CW Network.

Caption Shawn Mendes arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) Credit: Evan Agostini Credit: Evan Agostini

Caption Lil Nas X arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) Credit: Evan Agostini Credit: Evan Agostini

Caption FILE - In this Jan. 27, 2020 file photo, Justin Bieber arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Justin Bieber: Seasons." Bieber is set to return to the VMAs stage for an all-star caliber event that will air Sunday night at 8 p.m. EDT. He leads the show with seven nominations. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File) Credit: Jordan Strauss Credit: Jordan Strauss

Caption FILE - Megan Thee Stallion performs at the Lollapalooza music festival on July 31, 2021 in Chicago. Megan Thee Stallion is nominated for six awards at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards, airing on Sunday. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP, File) Credit: Rob Grabowski Credit: Rob Grabowski

Caption FILE - A statue of the MTV Moon Man appears on the red carpet at the MTV Video Music Awards in New York on Aug. 20, 2018. The 2021 MTV Video Music Awards will air Sunday night at 8 p.m. EDT. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File) Credit: Evan Agostini Credit: Evan Agostini

Caption FILE - Doja Cat performs at the Billboard Music Awards in Los Angeles on May 21, 2021. Doja Cat will perform and serve as host for the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards, airing Sunday night at 8 p.m. EDT. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File) Credit: Chris Pizzello Credit: Chris Pizzello

Caption FILE - Music artist Lil Nas X performs at HOT 97 Summer Jam in East Rutherford, N. J. on June 1, 2019. The rapper will perform at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards, airing Sunday night at 8 p.m. EDT. (Photo by Scott Roth/Invision/AP, File) Credit: Scott Roth Credit: Scott Roth

Caption FILE - Camila Cabello performs at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. Cabello will perform at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards, airing Sunday night at 8 p.m. EDT. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File) Credit: Matt Sayles Credit: Matt Sayles

Caption NO CAPTION FOUND!!! Credit: Evan Agostini Credit: Evan Agostini

Caption Shawn Mendes arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) Credit: Evan Agostini Credit: Evan Agostini

Caption NO CAPTION FOUND!!! Credit: Evan Agostini Credit: Evan Agostini

Caption MTV Moon Person signage appears at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) Credit: Evan Agostini Credit: Evan Agostini

Caption Fans wearing masks line up along the red carpet at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) Credit: Evan Agostini Credit: Evan Agostini

Caption Olivia Rodrigo arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) Credit: Evan Agostini Credit: Evan Agostini

Caption Saweetie arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) Credit: Evan Agostini Credit: Evan Agostini

Caption Olivia Rodrigo arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) Credit: Evan Agostini Credit: Evan Agostini