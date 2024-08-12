BreakingNews
MTV Video Music Awards move to new date because of US presidential debate. VMAs will be on Sept. 11

The 2024 MTV Video Music Awards have moved to a new date because of the forthcoming U.S. presidential debate

Nation & World
By MARIA SHERMAN – Associated Press
1 hour ago
The 2024 MTV Video Music Awards have moved to a new date because of the forthcoming U.S. presidential debate.

The VMAs will now air live on Sept. 11 at 8 p.m. Eastern from the UBS Arena on New York’s Long Island, a day later than previously announced.

Last week, ABC News confirmed that the campaigns of both Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump had agreed to participate in a debate on Sept. 10, the previous date of the 2024 VMAs.

On Tuesday, MTV announced the 2024 nominees.Taylor Swift once again tops the VMA noms with 10 — eight for her "Fortnight" music video and nods in the artist of the year and best pop categories. She's followed by her "Fortnight" collaborator Post Malone, who is nominated along with Swift eight times and earned his ninth nom for his country hit "I Had Some Help," featuring Morgan Wallen.

Rounding out the artist of the year category nominees are Ariana Grande, Bad Bunny, Eminem, Sabrina Carpenter and SZA.

Swift took home nine VMAs last year, bringing her total to an impressive 23. That places her just behind Beyoncé, who has 28 (two with Destiny's Child) and just ahead of Madonna, who has 20 awards, and Lady Gaga, who has 19.

Grande, Carpenter and Eminem are tied with six nods; Megan Thee Stallion and SZA have five each. Blackpink’s LISA, Olivia Rodrigo and Teddy Swims follow with four nominations each.

Fan voting across 15 gender-neutral categories is currently active online and ends Aug. 30.

Voting in the best new artist category will remain active throughout the show.

Performers at the 2024 VMAs include Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan, GloRilla, Rauw Alejandro and Camila Cabello.

