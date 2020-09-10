MSNBC expands weekend programming, gives Hunt weekday shift

Hunt will revive the “Way Too Early” news program that will air at 5 a.m. Eastern on weekdays, leading into “Morning Joe.” She'll give up her weekend program, “Kasie DC,” and start her new shift on Sept. 21, the network said on Thursday.

MSNBC is also starting two new weekend evening shows on Sept. 19 that will ensure the network is on live both Saturday and Sunday until 10 p.m Eastern. Currently, the network usually switches to pre-taped programming at 7 p.m. on Saturday and 9 p.m. on Sunday.