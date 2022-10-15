MSG sued for yanking lawyer's Knicks seats, banning partners

“While we understand this is disappointing to some individuals, MSG has both a right and obligation to protect itself during litigation procedures,” an MSG spokeswoman said in a statement. “We cannot ignore the fact that litigation creates an inherently adversarial environment, and an ancillary consequence of that is our need to protect against improper disclosure and discovery.”

The ban not only applies to Knicks and Rangers games at Madison Square Garden, but also concerts at the venue and its properties such as Radio City Music Hall and the Beacon Theater.

Hutcher's suit argues that there is no need to fear any conflicts with attorneys attending events because anyone working for MSG at one would not only need to have knowledge of any litigation, but would need to have the authority “to bind MSG to a decision that will impact the subject litigation.”

“How many MSG employees fall into this limited category?" the suit says. "The odds of an individual plaintiff discussing the subject of the litigation with that MSG employee are astronomical. There are better odds of being struck by lightning or the Knicks winning the NBA championship this year.”

Bans are not uncommon at MSG under James Dolan. Even former Knicks star Charles Oakley got one after he was critical of the team's owner and then kicked out of the arena while attending a game.

Besides monetary damages, the suit seeks Hutcher's season tickets to be reinstated in time for this season and the ban against the attorneys to be lifted immediately.

