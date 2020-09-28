Mourning daughter, a Guatemalan couple find healing in dance

Recalling how their daughter always loved to watch them trip the light fantastic, Vásquez recorded a home video in which he danced to The Flirts' "Danger." It became an overnight sensation. Moreno later was featured in a second video, and the couple won the contest's top prize.

“I think our daughter must be happy to see us happy,” Vásquez said. “She supported us ... and would always tell us to do what we love the most.”

Their videos have gone viral, and their moves have cheered up many who have replicated them. And they have inspired generosity: So far, a restaurant has given them a one-year supply of chicken and a supermarket offered them milk and other groceries.

“People have liked it and have realized that we’ve done this to uplift others,” Vásquez said.

“I’m not making money out of this or asking for anything, but if people have it in their hearts to give us something, I accept from the bottom of my heart," he added. "During this pandemic, you have to accept everything from the heart because these are things that come from God.”

The couple have also been praised for their resilience and for bringing joy to many amid their pain.

“My dad used to say that music uplifted the spirit and made you feel young,” Vásquez said. “You can be old, your skin all wrinkled up, but being young is within you, and music can revive you.”

___

While nonstop news about the effects of the coronavirus has become commonplace, so, too, have tales of kindness. “One Good Thing” is a series of AP stories focusing on glimmers of joy and benevolence in a dark time. Read the series here: https://apnews.com/OneGoodThing

___

Associated Press religion coverage receives support from the Lilly Endowment through the Religion News Foundation. The AP is solely responsible for this content.

Fabio Rodolfo Vasquez, center, and his wife, Maria Moreno, dance at a promotional event outside a coffee shop, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020. The couple entered an online dance contest during the new coronavirus pandemic to help them cope with the recent death of their daughter — and won it. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo) Credit: Moises Castillo Credit: Moises Castillo

A framed portrait of Jenifer Vasquez hangs on a dining room wall in her grandmother's home, in Guatemala City, Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020. Vasquez was 32 when she died of renal problems in June, leaving behind her grief-stricken parents, Fabio Rodolfo Vasquez and Maria Moreno, who were already struggling with the isolation of the new coronavirus lockdown. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo) Credit: Moises Castillo Credit: Moises Castillo

Fabio Rodolfo Vasquez is interviewed by a Mexican journalist online in his mother-in-law's home in the San Pedrito neighborhood of Guatemala City, Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020. Vasquez and his wife, Maria Moreno, entered an online dance contest during the new coronavirus pandemic to help them cope with the recent death of their daughter — and won it. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo) Credit: Moises Castillo Credit: Moises Castillo

Fabio Rodolfo Vasquez and his wife, Maria Moreno, pose for photo in the home of Moreno's mother, in the San Pedrito neighborhood of Guatemala City, Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020. A homemade video where they dance to "Danger" by The Flirts went viral, and the couple, who met on the dance floor more than 30 years ago, became an overnight sensation. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo) Credit: Moises Castillo Credit: Moises Castillo

Fabio Rodolfo Vasquez dances with a customer at a promotional event outside a coffee shop on the outskirts of Guatemala City, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020. Vasquez and his wife, Maria Moreno, entered an online dance contest during the new coronavirus pandemic to help them cope with the recent death of their daughter — and won it. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo) Credit: Moises Castillo Credit: Moises Castillo

Fabio Rodolfo Vasquez dances with his wife, Maria Moreno, outside of frame, at a promotional event outside a coffee shop, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020. The couple entered an online dance contest during the new coronavirus pandemic to help them cope with the recent death of their daughter — and won it. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo) Credit: Moises Castillo Credit: Moises Castillo