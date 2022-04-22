Mourners to gather at funeral after Patrick Lyoya shooting

The Rev. Al Sharpton will deliver the eulogy at the family's request. Their lawyer, Ben Crump, also will speak at Renaissance Church of God in Christ in Grand Rapids.

An unarmed Lyoya, a native of the Democratic Republic of Congo, was face down on the ground when he was shot April 4. The officer, whose name has not been released, was on top of him and can be heard on video demanding that he take his hand off the officer's Taser.