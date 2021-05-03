Mourners gathering Monday for funeral of Andrew Brown Jr.

The invite-only service at noon in a church in Elizabeth City follows public viewings the previous day. The Rev. Al Sharpton will deliver the eulogy, and other speakers will include Brown's relatives as well as civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who's representing Brown's family, and the Rev. William Barber II, leader of the Poor People's campaign.

Brown, 42, was shot and killed on April 21 by deputies attempting to serve drug-related search and arrest warrants, sparking days of protests in the city in rural northeastern North Carolina. An independent autopsy commissioned by his family said that he was shot five times, including once in the back of the head.