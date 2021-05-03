Mourners attend viewing for man shot by N. Carolina deputies

“I just feel like they’re trying to hide something,” Green said.

Protesters have gathered daily in Elizabeth City to demand accountability: Green said he has attended the protests as well.

“They declare a state of emergency, bring in all these officers from all over the place, set a curfew. We haven’t even broken a glass bottle," he said. "We just want the truth.”

Mourner Kenyatta Swain said he also knew Brown and described him as "always pleasant, willing to help anyone. Just a good guy, always for the community.”

An invitation-only funeral is scheduled for Monday.

