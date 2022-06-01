journal-news logo
X

Mountain lion corralled in Northern California classroom

Nation & World
49 minutes ago
Authorities say a mountain lion got inside a Northern California school but was safely confined in a classroom and no one was injured

PESCADERO, Calif. (AP) — A mountain lion entered a Northern California school Wednesday morning and was safely confined in a classroom, authorities said.

All students and staff at Pescadero High School in the community of Pescadero were safe, the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office said in a social media post.

“Staff and Deputies have been able to isolate the puma to a classroom and there is no immediate threat,” the post said.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service was notified to come to the school and remove the cougar.

Pescadero is small coastal community about 35 miles (56 kilometers) south of San Francisco.

In Other News
1
Ford CEO sees electric vehicle price war as EV costs decline
2
World's largest plant is a vast seagrass meadow in Australia
3
Cuellar, Cisneros runoff in Texas is too close to call
4
Wisconsin deputy not charged after new look at 2016 shooting
5
Austin is largest US city to challenge 2020 census numbers
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top