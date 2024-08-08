Mounjaro, Zepbound pour money into Eli Lilly, fueling a better-than-expected second quarter

The company’s shares soared before markets opened Thursday after Lilly detailed its quarterly results.

Mounjaro sales more than tripled in the quarter to nearly $3.1 billion. Zepbound, which is made from the same molecule, brought in $1.2 billion two quarters after regulators approved the drug.

Sales of the breast cancer treatment Verzenio also climbed 44% to $1.3 billion.

TD Cowen analyst Steve Scala said in a research note that nearly all of the company’s key products beat sales expectations for the quarter. That list includes the insulin Humalog, with $632 million in revenue.

Overall, Lilly’s profit rose 68% to $2.97 billion. Revenue climbed 36% to $11.3 billion. Adjusted earnings totaled $3.92 per share .

Analysts expected earnings of $2.74 per share on $9.97 billion in revenue, according to FactSet.

Lilly now says its adjusted earnings should range between $16.10 and $16.60 for the year. That’s more than $2 higher than the Wall Street consensus for $13.69.

Lilly also had raised its forecast beyond expectations when it reported first-quarter results in April.

Shares of Indianapolis-based Eli Lilly and Co. jumped more than 11%, or nearly $9, to $862.27 in premarket trading.

The stock has already set several new all-time high prices this year, the latest happening last month when shares reached $966.10.