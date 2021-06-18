Motive sought for fatal string of Arizona freeway shootings

“I don’t even know the guy,” he said. “It was completely random.”

Another victim was able to give authorities a description of the suspect's vehicle — a white Volkswagen SUV — and the license plate number. A local fire department spotted the vehicle and called police, who swarmed a retail area.

As officers drew their weapons, the shooter, who has not been identified, raised his hands and did not resist arrest, video recorded by a bystander showed. Police don't believe anyone else was involved in the attacks.

“We don’t know the nexus, we don't know what the motive was," said Brandon Sheffert, a spokesman for police in the city of Peoria. “We don't have an idea of what this person was thinking when he went out and did this.”