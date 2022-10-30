Mother who sought reconciliation after racist attack dies

Despite her devastating loss, Genc appealed to Turks and Germans alike to overcome hatred and reach out to each other.

“The death of my family should open us up to be friends,” she said during a memorial ceremony shortly after the attack. “Let’s live together hand in hand.”

State governor Hendrick Wuest said Genc “embodied like few others the belief in the goodness of human beings.”

“Her legacy will live on,” he wrote on Twitter. “Our thoughts are with her family.”