Mother, sisters of slain Black teen arrested at protest

The city was under a 7 p.m. curfew during a second night of protests after Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm decided not to charge Wauwatosa Officer Joseph Mensah, who is also Black, with the shooting death of Cole, 17, in February outside Mayfair Mall.

According to investigators’ reports, Cole had a gun and fired it. Chisholm said it appeared he shot himself in the arm. Officers said Cole refused commands to drop the weapon, prompting Mensah to fire.

Motley, the Cole family attorney, has said she plans to file a federal lawsuit against Wauwatosa Police Officer Joseph Mensah.

The death of Alvin Cole was the third fatal shooting by Mensah in the last five years. Mensah shot and killed Antonio Gonzales in 2015 after police said Gonzales refused to drop a sword. A year later Mensah shot Jay Anderson Jr. In that case, Mensah found Anderson in a car parked in a park after hours.

Mensah said he saw a gun on the passenger seat and thought Anderson was reaching for it, so he shot him. Mensah wasn’t charged in either shooting.

Taleavia Cole, Alvin Cole's sister, speaks to the media outside the Milwaukee County courthouse in Milwaukee on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020. Eight months after the shooting death of 17-year-old Alvin Cole in February, the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office ruled Wednesday a Black police officer won't be charged because he had reasonable belief that deadly force was necessary. (Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP) Credit: Mike De Sisti Credit: Mike De Sisti

Protesters march in Wauwatosa, Wis., around a line of National Guardsmen protecting the Wauwautosa City Hall, late Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020. Earlier, District Attorney John Chisolm refused to issue charges against Wauwatosa Police Officer Joseph Mensah for the Feb. 2 fatal shooting of 17-year-old Alvin Cole at Mayfair Mall. Protests and possibly violence are expected after the decision has prompted Wauwatosa officials to shut down City Hall for about three days, beginning at noon Wednesday. (Rick Wood/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP) Credit: Rick Wood Credit: Rick Wood

A demonstrator holds up a sign outside the Milwaukee County courthouse in Milwaukee on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020. A Black Wisconsin police officer who fatally shot a Black teenager outside a suburban Milwaukee mall in February won't be charged because he had reasonable belief that deadly force was necessary, a prosecutor said Wednesday. (Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP) Credit: Mike De Sisti Credit: Mike De Sisti

Tionna Williams, Alvin Cole's girlfriend, holds a sign as a crowd chants "Say his name, Alvin Cole," outside the Milwaukee County courthouse in Milwaukee on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020. A Black Wisconsin police officer who fatally shot Alvin Cole, a Black teenager, outside a suburban Milwaukee mall in February won't be charged because he had reasonable belief that deadly force was necessary, a prosecutor said Wednesday. (Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP) Credit: Mike De Sisti Credit: Mike De Sisti

This undated photo provided by the Wauwatosa Police Department in Wauwatosa, Wis., shows Wauwatosa Police Officer Joseph Mensah. In a report released Wednesday Oct. 7, 2020, an independent investigator recommended officials in the Milwaukee suburb fire Mensah, who has shot and killed three people in the last five years. (Gary Monreal/Monreal Photography LLC/Wauwatosa Police Department via AP) Credit: Gary Monreal/Monreal Photography LLC Credit: Gary Monreal/Monreal Photography LLC

Protesters march on westbound Interstate 94 and are diverted by Milwaukee police to an exit, Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, in Milwaukee. A Black Wisconsin police officer who fatally shot a Black teenager outside a suburban Milwaukee mall in February won't be charged because he had reasonable belief that deadly force was necessary, a prosecutor said Wednesday. (Rick Wood/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP) Credit: Rick Wood Credit: Rick Wood