Mother of IS member loses bid to block UK evidence transfer

El Shafee Elsheikh and another British man who admitted joining IS, Alexanda Kotey, are in U.S. custody. The two are are accused of belonging to a cell of executioners responsible for killing Western captives in Syria. Surviving captives nicknamed them and two other jihadists they encountered “The Beatles” because they spoke English with British accents.

Elsheikh’s mother challenged British Home Secretary Priti Patel’s decision to provide information to U.S. prosecutors under a “mutual legal assistance” request, arguing that the move was unlawful and incompatible with data protection laws.