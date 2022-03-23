journal-news logo
X

Mother describes tornado that picked up home, family inside

A house that was moved off its foundation during the tornado Tuesday night sits in the street about 30 feet away in Arabi, La., on Wednesday, March 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Rebecca Santana)

Credit: Rebecca Santana

caption arrowCaption
A house that was moved off its foundation during the tornado Tuesday night sits in the street about 30 feet away in Arabi, La., on Wednesday, March 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Rebecca Santana)

Credit: Rebecca Santana

Credit: Rebecca Santana

Nation & World
By REBECCA SANTANA, Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago
Authorities say the tornado that ripped through a suburb of New Orleans lifted one house into the air and dropped it onto the middle of a street with a family inside

ARABI, Louisiana (AP) — The tornado that ripped through a New Orleans suburb lifted one house into the air and dropped it onto the middle of a street with a family inside.

Neighbors said the parents of a girl climbed out of the wreckage screaming frantically for help. Their daughter, who was on a breathing machine, was trapped in the house.

On Wednesday, as she tried to salvage items from the one-story house that had been moved 30 feet (9 meters) by the storm, mother Dea Castellanos described to The Associated Press through a translator how she heard rain and wind outside while she was sitting on her living room couch Tuesday.

The next thing she knew, Castellanos said, she could feel the house spin through a full rotation and she ended up in a bedroom.

When the family was finally able to emerge, Castellanos noticed that her house was in the street. Her daughter, who suffers from muscular dystrophy, was stuck in her bedroom, calling for her mother.

“They were screaming. His wife was hysterical,” neighbor Chuck Heirsch, who called 911, told The Times-Picayune / New Orleans Advocate when he saw his neighbors trying to get to their daughter. “They were already traumatized from taking that ‘Wizard of Oz’ ride.”

The rest passed like a blur, Castellanos said. An ambulance came to take her daughter to the hospital, where she was operated on overnight and is now all right, she said. Describing the rescue, St. Bernard Parish President Guy McInnis said the hospitalized girl was “doing fine.”

Friends and relatives helped Castellanos clean out what belongings could be saved from inside the shattered home, like clothes and mementos, on Wednesday. One of the birds Castellanos kept as pets was standing on the floor, scattered debris all around.

Castellanos said she was thankful for everyone who had come to help with the cleanup, bringing food, garbage bags and work gloves.

caption arrowCaption
Dea Castellanos walks through her destroyed house in Arabi, La., Wednesday, March 23, 2022. The house was moved off its foundation during the tornado Tuesday night and landed in the street about 30 feet away. (AP Photo/Rebecca Santana)

Credit: Rebecca Santana

Dea Castellanos walks through her destroyed house in Arabi, La., Wednesday, March 23, 2022. The house was moved off its foundation during the tornado Tuesday night and landed in the street about 30 feet away. (AP Photo/Rebecca Santana)

Credit: Rebecca Santana

caption arrowCaption
Dea Castellanos walks through her destroyed house in Arabi, La., Wednesday, March 23, 2022. The house was moved off its foundation during the tornado Tuesday night and landed in the street about 30 feet away. (AP Photo/Rebecca Santana)

Credit: Rebecca Santana

Credit: Rebecca Santana

caption arrowCaption
A displaced and destroyed house sits in the middle of a street after a tornado struck the area in Arabi, La., Tuesday, March 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Credit: Gerald Herbert

A displaced and destroyed house sits in the middle of a street after a tornado struck the area in Arabi, La., Tuesday, March 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Credit: Gerald Herbert

caption arrowCaption
A displaced and destroyed house sits in the middle of a street after a tornado struck the area in Arabi, La., Tuesday, March 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Credit: Gerald Herbert

Credit: Gerald Herbert

In Other News
1
Madeleine Albright, 1st female US secretary of state, dies
2
Live updates: Russian journalist killed by shelling in Kyiv
3
Witness: Whitmer kidnapping aimed at stopping Biden win
4
Taliban break promise on higher education for Afghan girls
5
5th worker charged with sex abuse at federal women's prison
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top