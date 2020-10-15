Mother convicted in deaths of 2 newborns left in trash bags

"That child was alive in the trash can," prosecutor Scott Hixson said in closing arguments.

Police only started investigating Dayvault after she went to the doctor days after the 2018 birth because a tear caused by her labor became infected. After giving her a blood transfusion, doctors discovered an undelivered placenta in her uterus and when Dayvault couldn't account for the baby, the hospital called police.

Dayvault admitted to putting her son in a trash bag and tossing him out, during a confession to police. She also told investigators he had a daughter the year before and threw her away. Dayvault also has two older children she was ordered not to see without permission when she was released on bail.

Even though Dayvault skipped her trial, her lawyer put up a defense. In her closing argument, public defender Sharde Crawford repeated the testimony from the pathologist that an autopsy couldn't determine how exactly the baby boy died in 2018.

Crawford said failing to get prenatal care or hiding a pregnancy probably wasn't a good idea, but also wasn't against the law.

“She panicked. She was scared. Here was this child she hadn't told her family about because she was going to give it up for adoption,” Crawford said.

Prosecutors said they sought convictions for homicide by child abuse because Dayvault showed extreme indifference to whether her newborns lived or died. The jury deliberated less than two hours.

Prosecutors said they are looking nationwide for Dayvault, who didn't show up for any of the four days of her trial at the Horry County courthouse.

“There’s an empty seat over there. Somebody messed up," said John Matechen, the father of Dayvault’s boyfriend, who thanked jurors for doing their job and finding Dayvault guilty.

Dayvault's boyfriend was the father of both children and said he was heartbroken and stunned after finding out what had been going on the past two years.

“Hopefully with this it will be a little easier for me and my family to get through this. It is by far and away the hardest thing we’ve ever had to deal with. Justice coming to her makes it a little easier to comprehend," Chris Matechen told the judge as he considered Dayvault's sentence.

John Matechen said the family felt betrayed.

“We welcomed Alyssa into our lives with open arms. We’re a very trusting family," he said. “People often say how in the heck did you guys not know that she was pregnant? She was really, really good.”

The trial was livestreamed from the Horry County courthouse by WMBF-TV.

