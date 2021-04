Mother arrested after 3 children found slain in Los Angeles

Police said initial reports suggested the children had been stabbed to death, but no official cause of death has been released.

Jovel said investigators were still working to determine a motive.

The department received reports Carrillo was driving her car and heading north on Interstate 5 when she got in an altercation in the Bakersfield area. She abandoned her car and carjacked another vehicle, Jovel said.

Carrillo was detained in the Ponderosa area of Tulare County, about 100 miles (160 kilometers) north of Bakersfield, police said.

“At this point, she is a suspect in this incident but that doesn’t exclude other people,” Jovel said.

Rodriguez contributed to this report from San Francisco.

This undated image released by the Los Angeles Police Department shows Liliana Carrillo. Los Angeles police have arrested Carrillo, a mother whose three children were found slain Saturday April , 10, 2021. Police Lt. Raul Jovel said the children's grandmother went inside an apartment in the Reseda neighborhood and found their bodies Saturday morning. All the children were under the age of 5. (Los Angeles Police Department via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Los Angeles police Lt. Raul Jovel talks to the media gathered as Los Angeles police investigate the scene of a crime at an apartment complex in Reseda, Calif., Saturday, April 10, 2021. A woman discovered her three grandchildren — all under the age of 5 — slain inside a Los Angeles apartment Saturday morning and their mother gone, police said. The mother of three children — all under the age of 5 — found slain inside a Los Angeles apartment Saturday morning has been arrested, police said. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes) Credit: Damian Dovarganes Credit: Damian Dovarganes

