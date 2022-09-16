Mother arraigned in Coney Island drowning deaths of 3 kids

Erin Merdy, 30, was charged with first and second-degree murder in the deaths of her children Zachary Merdy, 7, Liliana Stephens-Merdy, 4, and Oliver Bondarev, 3 months, a spokesperson for the Brooklyn district attorney's office said.

Merdy was arraigned remotely from the hospital where she was sent for a psychiatric examination. A request for comment was sent to her attorney at Brooklyn Defender Services.