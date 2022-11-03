Most families allowed back home after derailment, acid spill

Hydrochloric acid is extremely corrosive and inhaling fumes from the spill can damage lungs. Video from the scene shown on social media showed the leaking car and a bubbling trail of liquid leading away from the tracks.

The cause of Wednesday afternoon's derailment was under investigation.

Evacuations were called soon after the derailment of several Canadian National railroad cars. There were no reports of injuries.

The damaged car was one of six that derailed. State police spokesperson Christian Reed said the damaged rail car was carrying 20,000 gallons (75,700 liters) of the chemical.

Crews worked Thursday to upright the damaged car and prevent more acid from spilling. Cleanup involved the use of chemicals to neutralize the acid and the hauling away of contaminated material.

Overnight, workers contracted airboats to disperse vapors from the area to make it safer for workers.

___

This story has been corrected to show that the spilled chemical was hydrochloric acid, not sulfuric acid.