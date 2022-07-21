Moscow says US must respect Russian law in Griner case

“If a U.S. citizen was taken in connection with the fact that she was smuggling drugs, and she does not deny this, then this should be commensurate with our Russian, local laws, and not with those adopted in San Francisco, New York and Washington,” Zakharova said.

“You understand, if drugs are legalized in the United States, in a number of states, and this is done for a long time, and now the whole country will become drug-addicted, this does not mean that all other countries are following the same path,” she added.

Russian media have persistently speculated that Griner could be exchanged for prominent Russian arms trader Viktor Bout, who is imprisoned in the United States, and that Paul Whelan, an American imprisoned in Russia for espionage, may also figure in an exchange.

U.S. officials have not commented on the prospects for such a trade. Russian officials have said no exchange could be discussed until the conclusion of the legal proceedings against Griner. It is unclear how long the trial will last, but a court has authorized Griner's detention until Dec. 20.

Combined Shape Caption WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner holds up a photo of players from the recent all star game wearing her number, sitting in a cage at a court room prior to a hearing in the Khimki district court, just outside Moscow, Russia, Friday, July 15, 2022. Griner was arrested in February at the Russian capital's Sheremetyevo Airport when customs officials said they found vape canisters with cannabis oil in her luggage. She has been jailed since then, facing up to 10 years in prison if convicted. (AP Photo/Dmitry Serebryakov) Credit: Dmitry Serebryakov Credit: Dmitry Serebryakov Combined Shape Caption WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner holds up a photo of players from the recent all star game wearing her number, sitting in a cage at a court room prior to a hearing in the Khimki district court, just outside Moscow, Russia, Friday, July 15, 2022. Griner was arrested in February at the Russian capital's Sheremetyevo Airport when customs officials said they found vape canisters with cannabis oil in her luggage. She has been jailed since then, facing up to 10 years in prison if convicted. (AP Photo/Dmitry Serebryakov) Credit: Dmitry Serebryakov Credit: Dmitry Serebryakov