Mortgage rates' rise has led to wide gap with US bond yields

Rates for 30-year mortgages usually track the moves in the 10-year Treasury yield, which lenders use as a guide to pricing loans. Investors’ expectations for future inflation, global demand for U.S. Treasurys and what the Federal Reserve does with interest rates can also influence the cost of borrowing for a home.

In the first week of January, when the 10-year Treasury yield averaged 1.77% and the rate on a 30-year mortgage averaged 3.22%, the spread was 145 basis points.

In the months that followed, as bond yields shot upward and mortgage rates doubled from 2021 levels, that spread increased. Last week, it was 252 basis-points wide as the 10-year Treasury yield averaged 3.75%, while the 30-year home loan rate averaged 6.27%.

And as recently as the second week of November, the spread swelled to 326 basis points as the weekly average on a 30-year mortgage climbed to a 20-year high of 7.08%.

The spread between mortgage rates and the 10-year Treasury yield has widened sharply in the past, generally in periods preceding or coinciding with recessions, as in 2000-2001 and 2008-2009, said George Ratiu, manager of economic research at Realtor.com.

Several factors are driving the wider-than-normal spread. Inflation and the Fed's wave of rate hikes has pushed up costs for banks, which are then passed along to borrowers with higher rates.

Earlier this year, the Fed also began reducing its holdings of Treasury and mortgage-backed securities, or MBS.

”What that means, practically, is there’s less money in the lending market to actually reach consumers," Ratiu said. "That also has an upward effect on mortgage rates.”