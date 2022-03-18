Morocco says Spain supports its rule in Western Sahara

In a letter to King Mohammed VI, Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez recognized “the importance of the Sahara issue for Morocco” and that “Spain considers the autonomy initiative presented by Morocco in 2007, as the basis, the most serious, realistic and credible, for resolving the dispute," the royal palace said Friday in a statement.

Spanish authorities didn't immediately confirm the content of the missive, which would be a departure from Spain's stance of considering Morocco's grip on Western Sahara an occupation.