Morocco says rift with Spain about 'broken' trust, respect

“The crisis is not related to a man’s case. It does not start with his arrival nor does it end with his departure. First of all, it is about trust and mutual respect, which has been broken between Morocco and Spain,” the ministry said.

The two countries are strategic partners, working closely to stem migration into Europe and on security issues. The Spanish mainland is across a waterway from Morocco, but two Spanish enclaves in North Africa share borders with Morocco. The presence of Ghali, who arrived in Spain in mid-April, has been tied to a sudden surge of more than 8,000 migrants — many of them unaccompanied minors — who crossed the border to Ceuta, one of the enclaves.

Spain disagreed.

“If (Morocco) is saying that because of a foreign policy disagreement it stops respecting borders and allows a massive influx of migrants onto Spanish soil, that in my view is not acceptable,” Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said Monday. “Morocco has to keep in mind that it has no better ally in the European Union than Spain.”

For Morocco, the problem goes beyond foreign policy to the heart of its identity, part of which is anchored in the Western Sahara.

“This issue has exposed the hostile attitudes and harmful strategies of Spain regarding the Moroccan Sahara issue and revealed the collusion of our northern neighbor with the kingdom’s enemies to undermine the territorial integrity of Morocco,” the Foreign Ministry said.

A series of questions the ministry posed underscored the deepening divide between the one-time close allies.

“How in this context can Morocco once again trust Spain? How can we know that Spain will not plot again with the enemies of the kingdom? Can Morocco really count on Spain not to act behind its back? How to restore confidence after such a serious mistake?" the statement asked.

The Moroccan statement raised the question of Madrid’s problem with separatist Catalans, asking how Spain would have reacted “if a figure of Spanish separatism had been received at the Royal Moroccan Palace.”

Ghali, now reportedly recovering from COVID-19, has not been received by Spanish authorities.

___

Barry Hatton in Lisbon contributed.

Saharan demonstrator wave their flags as they take part in a rally along the Concha beach support Brahim Gali, leader of the Polisario Front and a Sahara free, in San Sebastian, northern Spain, Sunday, May 30, 2021. Brahim Gali is recovering from COVID-19 in a Spanish hospital. The leader of the Western Sahara independence movement at the heart of a diplomatic spat between Spain and Morocco will appear before an investigating judge in Spain on June 1. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos) Credit: Alvaro Barrientos Credit: Alvaro Barrientos

A boy prays before taking a swim in the Moroccan northern town of Fnideq, near the border of Morocco and Spain, at the Spanish enclave of Ceuta, on Tuesday, May 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy) Credit: Mosa'ab Elshamy Credit: Mosa'ab Elshamy

FILE - In this Feb. 27, 2021 file photo, Brahim Ghali, leader of the Polisario front, delivers a speech in a refugee camp near Tindouf, southern Algeria. Brahim Ghali, the leader of the Western Sahara independence movement at the heart of a diplomatic spat between Spain and Morocco, will appear before an investigating judge in Spain on June 1, 2021. Ghali, who has been recovering from COVID-19 in a Spanish hospital, faces a probe for possible genocide and a lawsuit for alleged tortures. (AP Photo/Fateh Guidoum, File) Credit: Fateh Guidoum Credit: Fateh Guidoum

Spanish Army soldiers expel a migrant from the Spanish enclave of Ceuta, on Tuesday, May 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue) Credit: Bernat Armangue Credit: Bernat Armangue

A migrant is assisted by soldiers of the Spanish Army near the border of Morocco and Spain, at the Spanish enclave of Ceuta, on Tuesday, May 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue) Credit: Bernat Armangue Credit: Bernat Armangue