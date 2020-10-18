Morocco reopens some mosques, even as infections grow

Entry and exit areas were indicated by signs on the ground. Bathrooms remained closed as a preventive measure. Worshippers were required to carry out their pre-prayer wash at home instead.

The sermon preceding Friday prayers focused on the importance of mosques in the lives of worshipers and discussed reasons for their closure in recent months.

The Ministry of Islamic Affairs rolled out detailed precautions for worshipers, including limiting the duration of sermons to 15 minutes and closing mosques immediately after prayers.

Morocco has reported more than 170,000 virus infections since the outbreak of the pandemic and 2,878 related deaths, well above the confirmed virus figures in other countries in the region, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Young Moroccan Red Crescent volunteer girls wear their masks on their faces preparing to leave after helping the faithful to uphold social distancing at the Grand Hassan II Mosque in Casablanca, Morocco, Friday, Oct. 16, 2020 . In Morocco today, around 10,000 mosques have opened their doors for the faithful to perform the Friday prayer which has been banned due to the COVID pandemic. For the first time since the outbreak of coronavirus in March, Morocco has allowed mosques to reopen for Friday prayers. (AP Photo / Abdeljalil Bounhar) Credit: Abdeljalil Bounhar Credit: Abdeljalil Bounhar

Moroccans wear face masks and pray respecting social distancing at the great Hassan II Mosque in Casablanca, Morocco, Friday, Oct. 16, 2020. In Morocco today, around 10,000 mosques have opened their doors for the faithful to perform the Friday. For the first time since the outbreak of coronavirus in March, Morocco has allowed mosques to reopen for Friday prayers. (AP Photo / Abdeljalil Bounhar) Credit: Abdeljalil Bounhar Credit: Abdeljalil Bounhar

Moroccans wear face masks and pray respecting social distancing at the great Hassan II Mosque in Casablanca, Morocco, Friday, Oct. 16, 2020. In Morocco today, around 10,000 mosques have opened their doors for the faithful to perform the Friday. For the first time since the outbreak of coronavirus in March, Morocco has allowed mosques to reopen for Friday prayers. (AP Photo / Abdeljalil Bounhar) Credit: Abdeljalil Bounhar Credit: Abdeljalil Bounhar

Moroccans wear face masks and pray respecting social distancing at the great Hassan II Mosque in Casablanca, Morocco, Friday,Oct. 16, 2020. In Morocco today, around 10,000 mosques have opened their doors for the faithful to perform the Friday. For the first time since the outbreak of coronavirus in March, Morocco has allowed mosques to reopen for Friday prayers. (AP Photo / Abdeljalil Bounhar) Credit: Abdeljalil Bounhar Credit: Abdeljalil Bounhar

Moroccans wear face masks and pray respecting social distancing at the great Hassan II Mosque in Casablanca, Morocco, Friday, Oct. 16, 2020. In Morocco today, around 10,000 mosques have opened their doors for the faithful to perform the Friday. For the first time since the outbreak of coronavirus in March, Morocco has allowed mosques to reopen for Friday prayers. (AP Photo / Abdeljalil Bounhar) Credit: Abdeljalil Bounhar Credit: Abdeljalil Bounhar

Moroccans wear face masks and pray respecting social distancing at the great Hassan II Mosque in Casablanca, Morocco, Friday, Oct. 16, 2020. In Morocco today, around 10,000 mosques have opened their doors for the faithful to perform the Friday. For the first time since the outbreak of coronavirus in March, Morocco has allowed mosques to reopen for Friday prayers. (AP Photo / Abdeljalil Bounhar) Credit: Abdeljalil Bounhar Credit: Abdeljalil Bounhar