Morocco beats Spain on penalties to advance at World Cup

Spain was eliminated by host Russia in a penalty shootout at the 2018 World Cup, and by Italy in the semifinals of last year's European Championship.

It was the fifth straight time Spain played extra time in a knockout round of a major tournament. The team played 120 minutes against Russia and in all three of its knockout games at Euro 2020.

Moroccan fans significantly outnumbered — and were louder — than the Spaniards at Education City Stadium.

Morocco and Spain are close neighbors with a complex geopolitical relationship.

___

Tales Azzoni on Twitter: http://twitter.com/tazzoni

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: Abbie Parr Credit: Abbie Parr

Credit: Petr David Josek Credit: Petr David Josek

Credit: Francisco Seco Credit: Francisco Seco

Credit: Martin Meissner Credit: Martin Meissner

Credit: Ebrahim Noroozi Credit: Ebrahim Noroozi

Credit: Ebrahim Noroozi Credit: Ebrahim Noroozi

Credit: Francisco Seco Credit: Francisco Seco