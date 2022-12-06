journal-news logo
Morocco and Spain go to penalty shootout at World Cup

Nation & World
Updated 3 minutes ago
The match between Morocco and Spain in the round of 16 of the World Cup has gone to a penalty shootout with the score 0-0

AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — The match between Morocco and Spain in the round of 16 of the World Cup has gone to a penalty shootout with the score 0-0.

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

