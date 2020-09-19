Moroccans protest Arab nations normalizing ties with Israel

Organizers interrupted the chanting occasionally to urge participants to wear masks and to respect social distancing rules.

“The normalization deals are an attack on the Palestinian people and their cause," human rights activist Abdelhamid Amine told The Associated Press.

“We are calling on the Moroccan government not to follow suit and we urge it not to surrender to the Zionist and imperialist pressure like other Arab countries,” said Amine, former president of the Moroccan Association of Human Rights and one of the rally organizers.

Last month, Moroccan Prime Minister Saad Eddine El Othmani said the kingdom rejects any form of normalization with Israel.

“The Moroccan monarch, government and people will always defend the rights of the Palestinian people and Al-Aqsa Mosque,” he said in a meeting with his Islamist party Justice and Development Party (PJD).

A woman wearing a face mask to prevent the spread of coronavirus chants slogans during a protest against normalizing relations with Israel, in Rabat, Morocco, Friday, Sept. 18, 2020. Despite a government ban on large gatherings aimed at preventing the spread of the coronavirus, scores of Moroccans staged a protest outside parliament building in the capital Rabat on Friday to denounce Arab normalization agreements with Israel. The words on the masks read "normalization is a betrayal." (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy) Credit: Mosa'ab Elshamy Credit: Mosa'ab Elshamy

A man wearing a face mask chants slogans and holds a Palestinian flag during a protest against normalizing relations with Israel, in Rabat, Morocco, Friday, Sept. 18, 2020. Despite a government ban on large gatherings aimed at preventing the spread of the coronavirus, scores of Moroccans staged a protest outside parliament building in the capital Rabat on Friday to denounce Arab normalization agreements with Israel. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy) Credit: Mosa'ab Elshamy Credit: Mosa'ab Elshamy

People hold a large Palestinian flag during a protest against normalizing relations with Israel, in Rabat, Morocco, Friday, Sept. 18, 2020. Despite a government ban on large gatherings aimed at preventing the spread of the coronavirus, scores of Moroccans staged a protest outside parliament building in the capital Rabat on Friday to denounce Arab normalization agreements with Israel. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy) Credit: Mosa'ab Elshamy Credit: Mosa'ab Elshamy