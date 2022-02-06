Moroccans in mourning after trapped boy's death

Pope Francis on Sunday described as “beautiful” how people had rallied around efforts to save Rayan's life. Francis expressed thanks to the Moroccan people as he greeted the public in St. Peter’s Square. He praised people for “putting their all” into trying to save the child.

The palace statement said Morocco's king had been closely following the frantic rescue efforts by locals authorities, “instructing officials to use all means necessary to dig the boy out of the well and return him alive to his parents.” The king hailed the rescuers for their relentless work and the community for lending support to Rayan's family.

Rayan fell into a 32-meter (105-feet) well located outside his home on Tuesday evening. The exact circumstances of how he fell are unclear.

For three days, search crews used bulldozers to dig a parallel ditch. Then on Friday, they started excavating a horizontal tunnel to reach the trapped boy. Morocco’s MAP news agency said that experts in topographical engineering were called upon for help.

Rescuers used a rope to send oxygen and water down to the boy as well as a camera to monitor him. By Saturday morning, the head of the rescue committee, Abdelhadi Temrani, said: “It is not possible to determine the child’s condition at all at this time. But we hope to God that the child is alive.”

The work had been especially difficult because of fears that the soil surrounding the well could collapse on the boy.

The village of about 500 people is dotted with deep wells, many used for irrigating the cannabis crop that is the main source of income for many in the poor, remote and arid region of Morocco’s Rif Mountains. Most of the wells have protective covers.

El-Barakah reported from Rabat.

Caption Parents of 5-year-old Rayan walk towards the tunnel as their son's body was being retrieved, after he fell into a hole and was stuck there for several days, in the village of Ighran in Morocco's Chefchaouen province, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy) Credit: Mosa'ab Elshamy

Caption A man distributes bread to people as they watch civil defense workers and local authorities attempt to rescue a 5-year-old boy who fell into a hole in the northern village of Ighran in Morocco's Chefchaouen province, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. Rescuers inched closer Friday to reaching a 5-year-old boy trapped for three days in a well in Morocco, in an operation hampered by concerns about ground stability that has captivated the North African country.(AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy) Credit: Mosa'ab Elshamy