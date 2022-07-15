journal-news logo
X

Moroccan soldiers, firefighters battle fires in the north

Fire fighting planes drop water to put out a forest blaze in Laarache, northern Morocco, Friday, July 15, 2022. Fires fanned by strong winds and extreme temperatures have spread across hundred of hectares in North Africa since Thursday evening. (AP Photo)

Combined ShapeCaption
Fire fighting planes drop water to put out a forest blaze in Laarache, northern Morocco, Friday, July 15, 2022. Fires fanned by strong winds and extreme temperatures have spread across hundred of hectares in North Africa since Thursday evening. (AP Photo)

Nation & World
29 minutes ago
Moroccan soldiers are joining firefighters in efforts to contain three wildfires in the north of the country

RABAT, Morocco (AP) — Firefighters and the military struggled on Friday to contain three wildfires in northern Morocco that has killed at least one person as hundreds of residents evacuated their homes because of flames that ravaged large swaths of pine forests.

Efforts to extinguish the blazes have been hampered by high temperatures and strong winds in the North African country. The interior ministry said that one person has died in the fires, and more than 1,500 hectares (3,700 acres) of forest have been destroyed.

In the Laarach area, 1,100 families have had to evacuate because of two fires that have since been put out. The fire destroyed 900 hectares (more than 2,000 acres) of land and damaged many homes, according to the interior ministry.

Firefighters were still trying to put out fires in several areas of northern Morocco, including in Tetouan, Taza, and Ouzzane. They are using trucks, bulldozers and water-dumping planes, the interior ministry said.

Morocco has been in the grip of an heat wave for a week, with temperature soaring over 40 C (104 F). Strong winds are in the forecast for the coming days, complicating efforts to contain fires, according to the national meteorology agency.

Combined ShapeCaption
Fire fighting planes drop water to put out a forest blaze in Laarache, northern Morocco, Friday, July 15, 2022. Fires fanned by strong winds and extreme temperatures have spread across hundred of hectares in North Africa since Thursday evening. (AP Photo)

Credit: Mosa'ab Elshamy

Fire fighting planes drop water to put out a forest blaze in Laarache, northern Morocco, Friday, July 15, 2022. Fires fanned by strong winds and extreme temperatures have spread across hundred of hectares in North Africa since Thursday evening. (AP Photo)

Credit: Mosa'ab Elshamy

Combined ShapeCaption
Fire fighting planes drop water to put out a forest blaze in Laarache, northern Morocco, Friday, July 15, 2022. Fires fanned by strong winds and extreme temperatures have spread across hundred of hectares in North Africa since Thursday evening. (AP Photo)

Credit: Mosa'ab Elshamy

Credit: Mosa'ab Elshamy

Combined ShapeCaption
Trees are burned in the aftermath of a forest blaze in Laarache, northern Morocco, Friday, July 15, 2022. Fires fanned by strong winds and extreme temperatures have spread across hundred of hectares in North Africa since Thursday evening. (AP Photo)

Credit: Mosa'ab Elshamy

Trees are burned in the aftermath of a forest blaze in Laarache, northern Morocco, Friday, July 15, 2022. Fires fanned by strong winds and extreme temperatures have spread across hundred of hectares in North Africa since Thursday evening. (AP Photo)

Credit: Mosa'ab Elshamy

Combined ShapeCaption
Trees are burned in the aftermath of a forest blaze in Laarache, northern Morocco, Friday, July 15, 2022. Fires fanned by strong winds and extreme temperatures have spread across hundred of hectares in North Africa since Thursday evening. (AP Photo)

Credit: Mosa'ab Elshamy

Credit: Mosa'ab Elshamy

Combined ShapeCaption
Workers try to put out a forest blaze in Laarache, northern Morocco, Friday, July 15, 2022. Fires fanned by strong winds and extreme termperatures have spread across hundred of hectares since Thursday evening. (AP Photo)

Credit: Mosa'ab Elshamy

Workers try to put out a forest blaze in Laarache, northern Morocco, Friday, July 15, 2022. Fires fanned by strong winds and extreme termperatures have spread across hundred of hectares since Thursday evening. (AP Photo)

Credit: Mosa'ab Elshamy

Combined ShapeCaption
Workers try to put out a forest blaze in Laarache, northern Morocco, Friday, July 15, 2022. Fires fanned by strong winds and extreme termperatures have spread across hundred of hectares since Thursday evening. (AP Photo)

Credit: Mosa'ab Elshamy

Credit: Mosa'ab Elshamy

Combined ShapeCaption
Security forces inspect burned trees in the aftermath of a forest blaze in Laarache, northern Morocco, Friday, July 15, 2022. Fires fanned by strong winds and extreme termperatures have spread across hundred of hectares since Thursday evening. (AP Photo)

Credit: Mosa'ab Elshamy

Security forces inspect burned trees in the aftermath of a forest blaze in Laarache, northern Morocco, Friday, July 15, 2022. Fires fanned by strong winds and extreme termperatures have spread across hundred of hectares since Thursday evening. (AP Photo)

Credit: Mosa'ab Elshamy

Combined ShapeCaption
Security forces inspect burned trees in the aftermath of a forest blaze in Laarache, northern Morocco, Friday, July 15, 2022. Fires fanned by strong winds and extreme termperatures have spread across hundred of hectares since Thursday evening. (AP Photo)

Credit: Mosa'ab Elshamy

Credit: Mosa'ab Elshamy

Combined ShapeCaption
Security forces inspect burned trees in the aftermath of a forest blaze in Laarache, northern Morocco, Friday, July 15, 2022. Fires fanned by strong winds and extreme termperatures have spread across hundred of hectares since Thursday evening. (AP Photo)

Credit: Mosa'ab Elshamy

Security forces inspect burned trees in the aftermath of a forest blaze in Laarache, northern Morocco, Friday, July 15, 2022. Fires fanned by strong winds and extreme termperatures have spread across hundred of hectares since Thursday evening. (AP Photo)

Credit: Mosa'ab Elshamy

Combined ShapeCaption
Security forces inspect burned trees in the aftermath of a forest blaze in Laarache, northern Morocco, Friday, July 15, 2022. Fires fanned by strong winds and extreme termperatures have spread across hundred of hectares since Thursday evening. (AP Photo)

Credit: Mosa'ab Elshamy

Credit: Mosa'ab Elshamy

In Other News
1
Slovenia army starts removing Croatia border razor wire
2
UK to offer 4th COVID-19 vaccine shot to all 50 and over
3
Man exonerated in Malcolm X killing sues NYC for $40 million
4
Biden lands in Saudi Arabia to meet king, crown prince
5
Griner lawyer: WNBA star had doctor's note for cannabis use
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top