Mormon president thanks members for following COVID guidance

Leaders delivered speeches at the previous three conferences inside a different, smaller building at church headquarters in Salt Lake City with no choir and no attendees. Those conferences were the first to take place without full attendance in more than 70 years.

Most members of the Utah-based faith known widely as the Mormon church are watching speeches during the two-day conference on TVs, computers and tablets from their homes around the world. Before the pandemic, the two-day conference would bring about 100,000 people to the church’s headquarters to listen to five sessions over two days.

The church push for people to get vaccinated has divided the faith, similar to larger society. Members who support the stance say they fear that some Latter-day Saints who refuse to get vaccinated are allowing their political views to supersede their loyalty to a faith that largely prioritizes unity and obedience. Other church members are upset that their leaders aren't letting them exercise their own personal decision-making about vaccines and masks.

About 65% of Latter-day Saints who responded to a survey earlier this year said they were vaccine acceptors, meaning they’ve gotten at least one dose or plan to soon. Another 15% identified as hesitant, and 19% said they would not get the vaccine, according to the survey this summer from the Public Religion Research Institute, a polling organization based in Washington, and Interfaith Youth Core.

The survey found 79% of white Catholics and 56% of white Evangelical Protestants identified as vaccine acceptors.

FILE - In this Aug. 26, 2021, file photo, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints church member Rebecca Richards wears a mask outside the The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Conference Center in Salt Lake City. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced that face masks will be required inside temples to limit the spread of COVID-19. Church leaders said Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, that masks will be required temporarily in an effort to keep temples open.