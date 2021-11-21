Morikawa wins in Dubai, 1st American to be No 1 in Europe

“To close it out not just with a top 10 but to actually win ... what a great way to finish.”

McIlroy started the final round with a one-stroke lead, and three clear of Morikawa, but bogeyed three of his last four holes and closed with a 74. Tied for sixth, he was five shots adrift of Morikawa.

Matt Fitzpatrick, the 2020 winner of the World Tour Championship and one of five players who started the week with a chance to overhaul Morikawa in the Race to Dubai standings, launched a stunning final-day attack from 13th place after the third round. He briefly took the lead after a birdie at No. 15 — his seventh of the day at that point — and was even left in contention to win the Race to Dubai title.

His hopes disappeared on the very next hole when he drove into a fairway bunker and hit out right, straight into the water, and made the first of two straight bogeys.

Fitzpatrick shot 66 and tied for second with Alexander Bjork (70).

