Hamburger icon
journal-news logo
X

More Tiananmen massacre memorials removed in Hong Kong

FILE - A worker from the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements in China prepares the "Goddess of Democracy" statue at Hong Kong's Victoria Park on June 4, 2010. The Chinese University of Hong Kong early Friday morning, Dec. 24, 2021 took down the “Goddess of Democracy,” a statue based on a figure created by art students and brought to the square shortly before a crackdown in which hundreds of people were killed. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File)
caption arrowCaption
FILE - A worker from the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements in China prepares the "Goddess of Democracy" statue at Hong Kong's Victoria Park on June 4, 2010. The Chinese University of Hong Kong early Friday morning, Dec. 24, 2021 took down the “Goddess of Democracy,” a statue based on a figure created by art students and brought to the square shortly before a crackdown in which hundreds of people were killed. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File)

Credit: Kin Cheung

Credit: Kin Cheung

Nation & World
Updated 19 minutes ago
Universities in Hong Kong are removing memorials to the bloody suppression of the 1989 Chinese pro-democracy movement centered on Beijing’s Tiananmen Square

HONG KONG (AP) — Universities in Hong Kong are removing memorials to the bloody suppression of the 1989 Chinese pro-democracy movement centered on Beijing’s Tiananmen Square.

The Chinese University of Hong Kong early Friday morning took down the “Goddess of Democracy,” a statue based on a figure created by art students and brought to the square shortly before the crackdown in which hundreds, if not thousands, of people were killed.

The removal of the monuments testifies to the ruling Communist Party’s efforts to erase the bloody events from the public consciousness. It also comes as the party snuffs out democratic challenges in Hong Kong to its rule.

On Thursday, a monument at the University of Hong Kong was dismantled, wiping out one of the city’s last remaining places of public commemoration of the crackdown.

The government has never provided a figure on casualties and the pro-democracy movement remains a taboo topic in mainland China. Hong Kong and Macao, the two semi-autonomous territories, were the only places on Chinese soil where commemorations of the crackdown were allowed until authorities banned annual candlelight vigils for two consecutive years.

In a statement, Chinese University confirmed the removal of the statue and said it had never authorized its display and that no organization has claimed responsibility for its maintenance and management.

Separately, Lingnan University also removed a bas relief memorial wall display dedicated to the memory of the June 4 movement.

The university’s decision was predicated on the “overall protection of the university community after a recent assessment," government-run Hong Kong Radio Television reported.

caption arrowCaption
FILE - A flower is put in the barrel of a tank in a relief depicting the pro-democracy movement in Beijing, at Hong Kong's Victoria Park on June 4, 2010. Lingnan University removed the bas relief memorial wall display dedicated to the memory of the June 4 movement. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File)

Credit: Kin Cheung

FILE - A flower is put in the barrel of a tank in a relief depicting the pro-democracy movement in Beijing, at Hong Kong's Victoria Park on June 4, 2010. Lingnan University removed the bas relief memorial wall display dedicated to the memory of the June 4 movement. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File)
caption arrowCaption
FILE - A flower is put in the barrel of a tank in a relief depicting the pro-democracy movement in Beijing, at Hong Kong's Victoria Park on June 4, 2010. Lingnan University removed the bas relief memorial wall display dedicated to the memory of the June 4 movement. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File)

Credit: Kin Cheung

Credit: Kin Cheung

caption arrowCaption
The "Pillar of Shame" statue, a memorial for those killed in the 1989 Tiananmen crackdown, is removed from the University of Hong Kong, Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021. The monument at the university that commemorated the 1989 Tiananmen massacre was boarded up by workers late Wednesday, prompting fears over the future of the monument as the city's authorities crack down on dissent. (Lam Chun Tung/The Initium Media via AP)

Credit: Lam Chun Tung

The "Pillar of Shame" statue, a memorial for those killed in the 1989 Tiananmen crackdown, is removed from the University of Hong Kong, Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021. The monument at the university that commemorated the 1989 Tiananmen massacre was boarded up by workers late Wednesday, prompting fears over the future of the monument as the city's authorities crack down on dissent. (Lam Chun Tung/The Initium Media via AP)
caption arrowCaption
The "Pillar of Shame" statue, a memorial for those killed in the 1989 Tiananmen crackdown, is removed from the University of Hong Kong, Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021. The monument at the university that commemorated the 1989 Tiananmen massacre was boarded up by workers late Wednesday, prompting fears over the future of the monument as the city's authorities crack down on dissent. (Lam Chun Tung/The Initium Media via AP)

Credit: Lam Chun Tung

Credit: Lam Chun Tung

caption arrowCaption
File-University students clean the "Pillar of Shame" statue, a memorial for those killed in the 1989 Tiananmen crackdown, at the University of Hong Kong Tuesday, June 4, 2019. A monument at a Hong Kong university that commemorated the 1989 Tiananmen massacre was boarded up by workers late Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, prompting fears over the future of the monument as the city's authorities crack down on dissent. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File)

Credit: Kin Cheung

File-University students clean the "Pillar of Shame" statue, a memorial for those killed in the 1989 Tiananmen crackdown, at the University of Hong Kong Tuesday, June 4, 2019. A monument at a Hong Kong university that commemorated the 1989 Tiananmen massacre was boarded up by workers late Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, prompting fears over the future of the monument as the city's authorities crack down on dissent. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File)
caption arrowCaption
File-University students clean the "Pillar of Shame" statue, a memorial for those killed in the 1989 Tiananmen crackdown, at the University of Hong Kong Tuesday, June 4, 2019. A monument at a Hong Kong university that commemorated the 1989 Tiananmen massacre was boarded up by workers late Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, prompting fears over the future of the monument as the city's authorities crack down on dissent. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File)

Credit: Kin Cheung

Credit: Kin Cheung

In Other News
1
COVID-19 spike worsens Africa’s severe poverty, hunger woes
2
Ferry fire kills at least 37 in southern Bangladesh
3
Spurs rout depleted Lakers 138-110 in last Staples game
4
SKorea ex-President Park, jailed for corruption, is pardoned
5
Hawaii Bowl canceled on eve of game after Hawaii pulls out
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top