More than 30 companies to start making Pfizer's COVID pill

Pfizer's drug has been found to cut the risk of hospitalization or death in people at risk of severe COVID-19 by up to 90%; it is also thought to be effective against the omicron variant because it does not target the coronavirus' spike protein, where most of the worrying mutations are.

Many health experts welcomed the deal, but pointed out that gaps remain. Some countries that have suffered devastating COVID-19 outbreaks, like Brazil, for example, are excluded from the deal. Under the terms of the agreements, Brazilian companies can manufacture the Pfizer pill, but the generic version will not be available for sale there.

Pfizer will not receive royalties from the sale of its drug by the generic companies as long as the coronavirus pandemic remains classified as a global health emergency by the World Health Organization.

In January, the Medicines Patent Pool announced a similar deal with Merck, when it signed deals with more than two dozen companies licensed to make their COVID pill, molnupiravir.

None of the companies that make COVID-19 vaccines have so far agreed to work with the group to allow other manufacturers to make their shots.