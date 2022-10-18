More than 100 migrants stranded near Puerto Rico await help

The nationality of the migrants awaiting help on Mona Island wasn’t immediately known. It also wasn't clear if anyone in their group drowned before authorities were notified of the situation.

In the group are 60 women, 38 men and five children ranging in age from 5 to 13 years old, according to Anaís Rodríguez, secretary of Puerto Rico's Natural Resources Department. She noted that three of the women are pregnant, adding that the group overall is in good health.