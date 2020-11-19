More than 100 displaced after fire ravages California town

Though the fire burned a little less than 1 square mile (about 2 square kilometers), the damage there also was swift and then tempered by rain.

Reno Fire Chief David Cochran said extremely dry conditions helped fuel the blaze in rugged, hard-to-reach canyons that run between homes in the densely populated neighborhood.

The parts of California and Nevada where the wildfires flared are experiencing drought. Numerous studies have linked bigger wildfires in America to climate change from the burning of coal, oil and gas, which has made parts of the U.S. West much drier and more flammable.

In California, firefighters faced extreme fire pushed by strong and erratic winds gusting over 70 mph (112 kph), Don Shoemaker, a Bureau of Land Management official, said in an online video briefing.

“Our first priority was life safety and evacuations as well as doing point protection to try to save as many residences as possible,” he said, describing “heavy structure loss” in Walker and nearby.

Residents fled Walker and the towns of Coleville and Topaz. The Carson Valley Inn to the north in Nevada was designated an evacuation point, and about 130 rooms are being used to house people for several days, the company said in an email.

The fire destroyed the home of firefighter Michael McCurry, his wife, Tess, and their four children, according to a GoFundMe page set up to help them.

“Rushing out the door with their fur babies, and only the clothes on their backs Tessa and the kids watched their home succumb to the inferno while Michael was actively fighting the fire. They have lost all of their worldly possessions,” the fundraising page said.

Local chambers of commerce were seeking donations to help those left homeless just a week before Thanksgiving.

The Mono County Sheriff’s Office said information on the person who died in the fire was expected to be released later Thursday.

Residences leveled by the Mountain View Fire line a street in the Walker community in Mono County, Calif., Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020.

Homes destroyed by the Mountain View Fire line a street in the Walker community in Mono County, Calif., on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020.

A scorched home rests among trees after the Mountain View Fire tore through the Walker community in Mono County, Calif., Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020.

A scorched home rests in a clearing after the Mountain View Fire tore through the Walker community in Mono County, Calif., Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020.

Firefighters Emiliano Saldivar, left, and Chris Martinez sift through debris to recover keepsakes for residents after the Mountain View Fire tore though the Walker community in Mono County, Calif., Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020.

A firefighter extinguishes flames in a burning home as the Mountain View Fire tears through the Walker community in Mono County, Calif., on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020.

Embers from the Mountain View Fire burn along hillsides in the Walker community of Mono County, Calif., on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020.