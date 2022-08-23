More than 100 classified Trump docs recovered back in Jan.

The archivist's letter says the Justice Department had found “no precedent for an assertion of executive privilege by a former President against an incumbent President to prevent the latter" from obtaining from the Archives presidential records that belong to the federal government and that are needed for current government business. As a result, the letter said, claims of executive privilege would not be honored and the FBI would be given access to the documents in a matter of days.

The Archives had asked the Justice Department to investigate after saying that it had located classified material among the 15 boxes of records it retrieved from Mar-a-Lago that it said should have been turned over by Trump at the end of his White House tenure.

In the letter, archivist Wall writes that in those boxes, the Archives had identified items marked as classified at the top secret level as well as information about special access programs.

It says the records included 100 documents with classified markings, “comprising more than 700 pages” and cites an excerpt from separate correspondence from the Justice Department's National Security Division saying that “access to the materials is not only necessary for purposes of our ongoing criminal investigation” but also for an “assessment of the potential damage” resulting from the ways in which the documents were transported and stored.

Corcoran did not immediately return messages seeking comment on the letter.

