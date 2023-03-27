More relatives of Colorado shooting victims sue Sturm Ruger

The lawsuit by relatives of five of the 10 people killed in Boulder was served on the company Thursday and is expected to be filed this week in Superior Court in Stamford, Connecticut, according to Andrew Garza, a lawyer for the plaintiffs. The son of a sixth victim sued the company on March 14.

Both lawsuits accuse Sturm, Ruger & Co. of marketing its AR-556 pistol, which resembles a rifle, in a “reckless” and “immoral” way that promoted its killing capability and glorified lone gunmen. The lawsuits, which seek undisclosed damages, are expected to be consolidated into one case, Garza said.