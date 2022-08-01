More rain in flooded areas, curfews imposed due to looting

Beshear said he saw while touring the disaster area Sunday how people have been helping their neighbors.

"These are amazing folks. They’re hurting, but they’re strong. And it’s amazing to see them helping each other, even when they’ve got nothing left,” he said.

Gen. Daniel Hokanson, Chief of the U.S. National Guard Bureau, said in an Associated Press interview on Sunday that about 400 people have been rescued by helicopter. “In light of the devastation, the response is going pretty well," he said.

The governor canceled a trip to Israel that had been scheduled for later this week, saying “I cannot be overseas while the people of eastern Kentucky are suffering."

Meanwhile, nighttime curfews were declared in response to reports of looting in two of the devastated communities — Breathitt County and the nearby city of Hindman in Knott County.

Breathitt County Judge Executive Jeff Noble declared a countywide curfew from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., County Attorney Brendon Miller said Sunday evening in a Facebook post. The only exceptions will be for emergency vehicles, first responders, and people traveling for work.

“I hate to have to impose a curfew, but looting will absolutely not be tolerated. Our friends and neighbors have lost so much — we cannot stand by and allow them to lose what they have left,” the post said.

Hindman Mayor Tracy Neice also also announced a curfew Sunday night, from sunset to sunrise, due to “excessive looting," WYMT-TV reported. Both curfews will remain in place until further notice, officials said.

President Joe Biden declared a federal disaster last week to direct relief money to flooded counties, and sent Federal Emergency Management Agency officials to coordinate directly in the recovery.

Last week’s flooding extended to West Virginia, where Gov. Jim Justice declared a state of emergency for six southern counties, and to Virginia, where Gov. Glenn Youngkin also made an emergency declaration that enabled officials to mobilize resources across the flooded southwest portion of the state.

Associated Press contributors include Dylan Lovan in Louisville, Mike Pesoli airborne with the National Guard and Julie Walker in Washington.

