More Myanmar protests follow strike amid foreign concerns

The protesters chanted slogans against the military coup and held banners, one of which read “Friend or Enemy. You choose, Indonesia.”

“What I hope, as a citizen of Myanmar, is to stand with the truth. We can’t wait one year,” said one demonstrator, Han Ni.

The report by an international news agency, published Monday, triggered dismay among supporters of the protest movement. It said Indonesia was seeking to have fellow members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations agree on an action plan to hold the junta to its promise to hold free and fair elections in a year’s time.

Indonesian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Teuku Faizasyah denied the report, saying Tuesday that it “is not Indonesia’s position at all to support a new election in Myanmar.” He said Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi was gathering the views of fellow ASEAN members ahead of a special meeting it hopes will be held on the situation in Myanmar.

Myanmar’s military says it took power because last November’s election was marked by widespread voting irregularities, an assertion that was refuted by the state election commission, whose members have since been replaced by the ruling junta. The junta has said it will rule for a year under a state of emergency and then hold new polls.

Suu Kyi’s party would have been installed for a second five-year term, but the army blocked Parliament from convening and detained her, President Win Myint and other top members of her government.

There is continuing international concern over Myanmar, with foreign ministers from the Group of Seven nations on Tuesday issuing their second statement since the coup.

The group, consisting of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, the United States and the European Union, condemned violence committed by Myanmar’s security forces and demanded they act with restraint according to international standards for human rights.

“Anyone responding to peaceful protests with violence must be held to account,” they said.

The group also condemned restrictions on freedom of expression, including arrests and the blocking of internet access, and called for the release of Suu Kyi and her colleagues.

The United States and several Western governments have called for the junta to refrain from violence, release detainees and restore Suu Kyi’s government.

On Monday, the U.S. said it was imposing sanctions against more junta members because of the killing of peaceful protesters by security forces.

Lt. Gen. Moe Myint Tun and Gen. Maung Maung Kyaw were added to other military leaders and entities facing U.S. sanctions. Britain and Canada have taken similar actions since the coup.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement that the U.S. condemns the attacks on protesters and vowed to take further action if more violence occurs.

“We call on the military and police to cease all attacks on peaceful protesters, immediately release all those unjustly detained, stop attacks on and intimidation of journalists and activists, and restore the democratically elected government,” Blinken said.

Also Monday, European Union foreign ministers ordered a series of measures to be drawn up to target those responsible for the coup. They said the EU is ready “to adopt restrictive measures targeting those directly responsible” and keep all other options “under review.” Such sanctions usually involve a freeze on people’s assets and a ban on them traveling to Europe.

Thida Hnin cries during the funeral of her husband Thet Naing Win at Kyarnikan cemetery in Mandalay, Myanmar, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. Thet Naing Win was shot and killed by Myanmar security forces during an anti-coup protest on Saturday, Feb. 20. (AP Photo) Credit: STR Credit: STR

Thida Hnin, right, wife of Thet Naing Win, weeps as her son Aung Phone Khant, left, watches his father's coffin laid in their home in Mandalay, Myanmar, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. Thet Naing Win was shot and killed by Myanmar security forces during an anti-coup protest on Saturday, Feb. 20. (AP Photo) Credit: STR Credit: STR

An anti-coup protester flashes the three-fingered salute as others play instruments and sing in Yangon, Myanmar, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. Protesters gathered in Myanmar's biggest city despite the ruling junta's threat to use lethal force against people who join a general strike against the military's takeover three weeks ago. (AP Photo) Credit: STR Credit: STR

Anti-coup protesters display pictures of deposed Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi and aprotester who was shot and killed by Myanmar security forces during a protest two-days earlier as they gather to protest in Yangon, Myanmar Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. Protesters gathered in Myanmar's biggest city despite the ruling junta's threat to use lethal force against people who join a general strike against the military's takeover three weeks ago. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Anti-coup protesters display an image of protester who was shot and killed by Myanmar security forces during a protest two-days earlier as they gather to protest in Yangon, Myanmar Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. Protesters gathered in Myanmar's biggest city despite the ruling junta's threat to use lethal force against people who join a general strike against the military's takeover three weeks ago. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Demonstrators display placards during a protest close to Indonesian Embassy in Yangon, Myanmar, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. Anti-coup protesters gathered outside the embassy following reports that Indonesia was seeking to have fellow members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations to agree on an action plan over the Myanmar’s coup that would hold the junta to its promise to hold free and fair elections in a year’s time. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Demonstrators display placards during a protest close to Indonesian Embassy in Yangon, Myanmar Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. Anti-coup protesters gathered outside the Indonesian Embassy following reports that Indonesia was seeking to have fellow members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations to agree on an action plan over the Myanmar’s coup that would hold the junta to its promise to hold free and fair elections in a year's time. The Indonesia Foreign Ministry has denied the report. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Demonstrators display placards during a protest close to Indonesian Embassy in Yangon, Myanmar, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. Anti-coup protesters gathered outside the embassy following reports that Indonesia was seeking to have fellow members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations to agree on an action plan over the Myanmar’s coup that would hold the junta to its promise to hold free and fair elections in a year’s time. (AP Photo) Credit: STR Credit: STR

Demonstrators gather close to Indonesian Embassy in Yangon, Myanmar Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. Anti-coup protesters gathered outside the Indonesian Embassy following reports that Indonesia was seeking to have fellow members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations to agree on an action plan over the Myanmar’s coup that would hold the junta to its promise to hold free and fair elections in a year's time. The Indonesia Foreign Ministry has denied the report. (AP Photo) Credit: STR Credit: STR

Demonstrators display placards during a protest close to Indonesian Embassy in Yangon, Myanmar, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. Anti-coup protesters gathered outside the embassy following reports that Indonesia was seeking to have fellow members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations to agree on an action plan over the Myanmar’s coup that would hold the junta to its promise to hold free and fair elections in a year’s time. (AP Photo) Credit: STR Credit: STR

A policeman stands guard as demonstrators display placards during a protest close to Indonesian embassy in Yangon, Myanmar Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. Anti-coup protesters gathered outside the Indonesian Embassy following reports that Indonesia was seeking to have fellow members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations to agree on an action plan over the Myanmar’s coup that would hold the junta to its promise to hold free and fair elections in a year's time. The Indonesia Foreign Ministry has denied the report. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Thida Hnin, third from left, cries over the body of her husband Thet Naing Win during his funeral at Kyarnikan cemetery in Mandalay, Myanmar, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. Thet Naing Win was shot and killed by Myanmar security forces during an anti-coup protest on Saturday, Feb. 20. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

People flash the three-fingered salute as motorcade caring the coffin of Thet Naing Win is driven past in Mandalay, Myanmar, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. Thet Naing Win was shot and killed by Myanmar security forces during an anti-coup protest on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2020. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited