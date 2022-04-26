More explosions in separatist Trans-Dniester, near Ukraine

The incident occurred in the small town of Maiac, roughly 12 kilometers (7 miles) west of the border, according to the region’s Interior Ministry. It comes just a day after several explosions believed to be caused by rocket-propelled grenades were reported to have hit the Ministry of State Security in the city of Tiraspol, the region’s capital.

No one was hurt in Tuesday's explosions, officials said. The two antennas were used for broadcasting Russian radio shows.